The Buninyong Fire Brigade has marked another major milestone, with current and former volunteers, politicians and the CFA's chief officer celebrating the brigade's 150th birthday.
With roots in the early history of the township, the brigade and its volunteers have served through the worst disasters to affect the Central Highlands, going back to when hand-operated pumps were drawn about by horse and carriage.
Former Buninyong CFA captain Ian Crosbie began volunteering for the brigade in 1989, and served as captain in the early 1990s.
He remembered serving with his uncle during the 1998 Linton bushfires - where five fire fighters lost their lives while battling the blaze.
"There was no such thing as ESTA (Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority) back then. There was nothing like that," he said.
"The group communications officers would essentially act like ESTA does today. They would keep a log, and they would have been hearing that first hand.
"That is where things really got turned on their ear, and safety became a really high priority for the authority."
Mr Crosbie also recalled experiencing a convection column during a large bushfire in Berringa, while working as a division commander.
As the fire grew larger, more and more unburnt material and combustible rose up the fire's smoke column with enough power to create a "micro-climate" - which collapsed in on itself and caused rain to fall on the fire ground.
For current Buninyong-Mount Helen captain Gareth Smith, the response and recovery effort during the 2016 Scotsburn fire stuck out as a particularly powerful moment in his career.
Mr Smith joined the brigade 10 years ago after moving to the area from Queensland, and had no emergency services experience beforehand.
Beyond the fire and destruction, the community effort to support the brigade stood out to him.
"What is really important as a brigade is that we have the community behind us and that we are part of the community," he said.
"When the Scotsburn fires broke out we did see members of the public coming down to the station, seeing us as a trusted source to try and get some of that information.
"Coming down to offer whatever support they could, not just to the brigade, but to anyone we had seen that needed support at the time.
"That continued, not just on the initial day of the fire, but months afterwards after recovery started."
In 2017, the Buninyong brigade merged with the Mount Helen station to form the Buninyong-Mount Helen CFA brigade, working out of two stations.
In 2022, a new station was opened in Buninyong for the brigade, vastly improving its fire fighting facilities and amenities.
Mr Smith said the future of emergency situation response for the brigade could be seen in March, when the brigade coordinated with other emergency services to safely find a missing person in bush around Mount Helen.
"It was a really good example of how all agencies come together and work as one," he said.
"There was a missing person search out in the Mount Helen area, and we were able to use our station as not just a staging centre, but also the incident control centre.
"There was a central base for everybody with reasonable facilities to control what was going on with the incident."
The brigade will be hosting an open day for the public on October 29, at the Buninyong Fire Station.
