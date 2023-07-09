The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Buninyong-Mount Helen Fire Brigade celebrate 150th anniversary

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brigade Captain Gareth Smith (left) with ex Captain Marc Cannan presenting Firefighter Callum Parkinson with the 2023 Captain's Encouragement Award. Picture by Drew Smith
Brigade Captain Gareth Smith (left) with ex Captain Marc Cannan presenting Firefighter Callum Parkinson with the 2023 Captain's Encouragement Award. Picture by Drew Smith

The Buninyong Fire Brigade has marked another major milestone, with current and former volunteers, politicians and the CFA's chief officer celebrating the brigade's 150th birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.