The often dreary weather of the past two weeks was not enough discourage families looking to make the most of the remainder of the school holidays in Ballarat.
The city saw a variety of attractions come to life for this year's Ballarat Winter Festival, whether it be an ice skating rink in the middle of town, glowing buildings in Sovereign Hill, or flaming knights battling it out.
Kryal Castle marketing director Chantelle Taylor said Knights of Fire, the venue's winter school holiday event, had a "fantastic turn-out" this year, with the venue looking to build on the winning formula.
"The weather was quite dismal for the start of these holidays, which did impede things at the start, but we had huge numbers towards the end of the holidays which is fantastic," she said.
The Knights of Fire event was a three week program which featured five fire-related attractions, including fire twirling, fire dancing, fire jousting and fire horse jumping.
The event was part of the wider winter tourism package offered up by Ballarat for the school holidays.
Other events included Sovereign Hill's Winter Wonder lights, the Ballarat Winter Festival's pop-up ice skating rink, and performances of the Sound of Music and High School Musical.
For grown-ups, the Be_Hear/Now event saw musical performances across the city, and Alfred Deakin Place played host to the Beyond Dark festival.
This comes as the cost-of-living crisis bites into the budgets of households across Australia.
For venues such as Kryal Castle, this has meant looking at how to improve the value offering of their product - such as creating a cheaper ticket class for single-parent families visiting the park.
"We are looking to not only further build on our own events next year, but also compliment other offerings, such as the Ballarat Winter Festival," Ms Taylor said.
"People are still willing to spend money and have a good time, but I think now people are searching for value-based activities."
The Ballarat Winter Festival will continue until July 16.
