Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Players pounce on Polkinghorne's bye | Player of the year

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 12 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 4:30pm
Ballarat inter-league captain and Redan star Izaac Grant booted 10 goals en route to five votes on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Redan's Izaac Grant has capitalised on North Ballarat's fixtured bye, trimming the margin to Riley Polkinghorne by five votes following a mammoth outing against Melton South on Saturday.

