BFNL 2023: Players pounce on Polkinghorne's bye | Player of the year

Redan's Izaac Grant has capitalised on North Ballarat's fixtured bye, trimming the margin to Riley Polkinghorne by five votes following a mammoth outing against Melton South on Saturday.
Polkinghorne's lead now sits at three votes following Grant's 33 disposals and 10 goals in the 151-point thumping.
Grant is the only Redan player in the top 10 leading vote-getters 11 rounds into the season.
Darley skipper Brett Bewley sits one vote behind Grant as it was Bewley's teammate in Will Johnson who took home the full votes.
Johnson booted five goals and seemingly stuck every mark that came his way against Sebastopol as Darley moved into second place.
Bewley polled four votes in the 17-point win.
Sebastopol forwards in James Keeble and Jed Hill picked up their first votes of the season in the loss.
Despite a 4-6 win-loss record, Ballarat's Will Liston finds himself fourth on the leaderboard after a clinical five-vote outing against Bacchus Marsh.
Liston had 42 touches and laid nine tackles while teammate Paddy Simpson had 11 tackles of his own.
Sunbury's skipper Tyson Lever returned with a five-vote performance, taking eight intercept marks and splitting East Point apart with his precisive kicking.
Melton's Blake Souter, who went off late against Lake Wendouree, still managed to do enough en route to best on ground honours.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
