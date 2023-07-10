BFNL 2023: Inter-league skipper's monster day out | Stats HQ

Every week, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
See all the figures from round 11 below.
You can search for specific players using the tables, which are sorted by disposals.
The statistics will be available to digital subscribers to The Courier throughout the entire season.
Redan 24.30 (174) d Melton South 3.5 (23)
Redan's Izaac Grant was simply unstoppable against Melton South on Saturday.
The Ballarat inter-league captain booted 10 goals (with as many behinds) from his 33 disposals.
Darley 13.10 (88) d Sebastopol 10.11 (71)
Brett Bewley led all with 44 touches and 12 clearances but it was his teammate in Will Johnson who stole the show.
Johnson booted five goals, plucking six marks en route to a 17-point win.
Ballarat 10.12 (72) d Bacchus Marsh 4.7 (31)
Ballarat Swan Will Liston starred against Bacchus Marsh with a whopping 42-disposal outing.
Liston added nine tackles along with his game-high disposal tally, while midfielder-forward Paddy Simpson also had a big day out with 32 touches, 11 tackles and a goal.
Sunbury 15.19 (109) d East Point 4.5 (29)
Josh Guthrie was simply dominant in Sunbury's statement-making win, finishing with 34 disposals and three goals.
Guthrie's skipper in Tyson Lever returned to action in round 11 and reminded the league how important he is for the Lions.
Lever had 26 touches and eight intercept marks en route to best-on-ground honours.
Melton 14.11 (95) d Lake Wendouree 3.2 (20)
Jack Walker provided a surprise avenue to goal against Lake Wendouree, kicking three goals for the first time since July 2016 on Saturday.
The Bloods skipper had 34 disposals and three tackles in a masterclass at MacPherson Park.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
