Ballarat Wildlife Park's campaign to grow more feed trees for koalas

MS
By Michelle Smith
July 10 2023 - 7:30pm
Ballarat Wildlife Park mammal keeper Cass Hancock with one of the park's 35 koala residents. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat Wildlife Park mammal keeper Cass Hancock with one of the park's 35 koala residents. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Koala lovers are being encouraged to contribute to a plan to build forests of gum trees suitable for koalas to eat.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

