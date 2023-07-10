Koala lovers are being encouraged to contribute to a plan to build forests of gum trees suitable for koalas to eat.
Ballarat Wildlife Park has launched a campaign around National Tree Day later this month to boost the stocks of suitable trees for their captive colony of koalas, and those living in the wild.
The "Branching Out for Koalas" fundraising campaign will see trees planted at Ballarat Wildlife Park, other properties they own where they grow koala food trees, and other suitable habitat areas.
"Koala feed trees are pretty sparse, and just planting a single tree in your backyard, unless you're in a koala habitat, will not really make a difference and that's why we are planting trees on our properties we harvest our gum from and eventually at areas that adjoin koala corridors," said Ballarat Wildlife Park curator Julia Leonard.
"Koalas have got so little habitat, and it's disjointed. Koalas could be in one area trying to get to another area, but it's gone due to a road or housing estate."
Ms Leonard said manna gum was the favourite food of koalas, comprising up to 80 per cent of what they eat at the wildlife park. They also eat blue gum, messmate and red gum.
About 80 per cent of koala habitat has been destroyed, and much of what is left is along roadsides or in other areas not conducive to their safety.
Koalas faced habitat loss, climate change and other environmental factors, while the devastating effects of bushfires and deforestation have left many koalas without proper food sources and shelter.
The park hopes the first planting day will take place at the park on National Tree Day on July 30 with staff, keepers, volunteers, and junior keepers all getting involved.
"We are incredibly excited to launch the 'Branching Out for Koalas' campaign," said Ballarat Wildlife Park head mammal keeper Cass Hancock.
"By planting gum trees, we are not only providing a sustainable food source for our koalas at the park but also restoring their natural environment. We invite everyone to join us in this critical effort and contribute towards securing a brighter future for these beloved creatures."
The Ballarat Wildlife Park will also donate a portion of each koala encounter at the park to the campaign.
The park currently has 35 koalas, the largest colony of koalas in captivity in Victoria, and about six babies still in their mother's pouches.
"Every year we breed more ... but that means more hungry mouths to feed," Ms Leonard said.
Each year some of Ballarat's koalas are sent to other zoos and wildlife parks, including Healesville Sanctuary, to increase the gene pool of breeding koalas.
Donations to the campaign can be made online through the Ballarat Wildlife Park website at www.wildlifepark.com.au/branchingout.
