GOLDEN Point Cricket Club is set to change direction in season 2023-24 with the appointment of non-playing coach Steve Ford as its head of cricket this season.
Ford, who moved to Ballarat in the past few years having previously played in Western Australia, said he was looking forward to returning to club land after a period away from the game.
"They've had some recent success and the club as a whole has been thereabouts for a number of years, so I'm looking forward to it," he said.
"We've got an 18-month old, so we're pretty entrenched now in Ballarat so I was looking for a club to get back involved in and Golden Point became that opportunity.
"I've seen a lot of footage of the players so I've got a fair idea of what we can bring and also I've looked at a number of the players across the competition as well.
Golden Point skipper Josh Pegg said the club was keen to embrace Ford's knowledge of the game as the top division side looks to return to finals action this season.
"He's a complete fresh face, so it will be exciting for us," Pegg said. "The belief is certainly there that we're a top four team, but certainly last season things just didn't go our way at times and we were hurt a bit with injury as well.
"We need to have a more stable team this year and hopefully that will allow us to play some good cricket.
"It'll be great for us having a new face to lead that as well. He's got a wealth of knowledge and knows some really good people, so hopefully he can tap into that.
"We haven't started pre-season yet, but we've already had some chats as to how we're going to approach the pre-season and things like that. It'll be great for us."
Meanwhile, Ballarat-Redan has also announced its leadership structure for this season with Nathan Patrikeos to return as playing-coach for a second season, to be assisted by Chris Egan as captain.
Egan took last season off, but has returned to lead the team which will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2022-23 campaign.
"Chris came to us in his teen years, has given his heart and soul to the club for over a decade and will bring a new energy to a youthful group keen for success," the club said.
