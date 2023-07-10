A recount of a woman's verbally abusive rampage on the Melbourne to Ballarat V/Line service has gone viral, with more than a million people viewing a social media post.
Comedian Rory Lowe revealed the incident on his TikTok, which left him surprised at the harassment people can face on a seemingly regular basis on Australian public transport.
On the train about 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 5, a woman started berating passengers when asked to speak more quietly on her phone.
Mr Lowe said it escalated quickly with people shouting at each other.
He said it started when a woman was speaking very loudly into her phone despite being on a designated quiet carriage.
"A man behind her said to her 'I'm deaf and even I can hear you'", Mr Lowe said.
"I had my headphones in and I can hear a bit of commotion and it had gone crazy - everyone on the train was yelling at her and then she just went at every single person on the train."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Lowe said the sole staff member on the carriage tried to calm the situation down only for the woman to turn around and spew racist abuse at the staff member.
"I've been in those situations so many times and there is only so much a person can try to do because it can get physical," he said.
Mr Lowe said after getting off the train, his stand-up show went well and when he shared the story during his set at Volta, people responded with their own tales of public transport.
"Now I tell the story on stage because I'm on tour at the moment across Australia," he said.
"From now on I'll catch every bit of public transport I possibly can and just document how wild Australia can be on public transport."
The video garnered more than 1.5 million views, the first million within 24 hours of Mr Lowe posting.
"The feedback I got from on stage and online was 'welcome to Ballarat' or people saying 'that's nothing, check out Sunshine Coast'," he said.
"It seems like quite a common occurrence."
Mr Lowe said even with the "excitement" on his journey, he would be happy to return to Ballarat.
"The people I met in Ballarat were lovely and very kind," he said.
"I have an extra 40,000 people who follow me now I think just from Ballarat."
Victoria Police continue to campaign to end abuse on public transport including anti-social behaviour.
Reports should be made to triple-zero (000) if in immediate danger or inform Victoria Police by texting STOPIT to 0499 455 455.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.