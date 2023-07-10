The Courier
Ballarat's Alfredton Community Hub under construction

By Thomas Kerr
Updated July 10 2023 - 7:47pm, first published 5:30pm
MP Juliana Addison MP and City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson at the site of the Alfredton Community Hub. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Construction is well under way on a new community centre on Donegal Drive in Ballarat's growing western suburbs.

