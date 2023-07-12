A Melbourne breast cancer surgeon has joined a network of Ballarat cancer clinicians providing tissue and tumour samples to Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute to help further their research.
Increasing the number of tissue samples is key to allowing FECRI scientists to conduct their research towards better outcomes for cancer patients.
Dr Nicole Yap is the first Melbourne surgeon to become a collaborating clinician with FECRI, having learned of their research and vital tissue bank when taking part in the Ballarat Cycle Classic.
A network of dozens of local cancer specialists have contributed tissue samples from about 5000 patients since 1998, with more than 34,000 individual vials stored in liquid nitrogen at the FECRI tissue bank in Ballarat.
Dr Yap, a specialist breast surgeon and founder of the Australian Breast Care Centre, which aims to raise awareness, management and treatment of breast cancer in women aged under 50, will contribute breast cancer tissue and blood samples from some of her patients to FECRI's tissue bank.
One of FECRI's research projects has made world-first findings on triple-negative breast cancers, which account for 10 to 20 per cent of breast cancers and are more aggressive, with poorer survival rates, than other types of breast cancer - and occurs more commonly in young women.
"It really aligns with what I'm doing," Dr Yap said. "As the first metropolitan-based breast surgeon to be accepted as a collaborating clinician, I am honoured to officially support this important research and I encourage other breast cancer surgeons to follow in my footsteps to help bring more patient perspectives and expose the research to a wider audience."
Breast cancer surgeon Dr Emma Gannon is among the Ballarat cancer specialists who have been long-time contributors to the FECRI tissue bank.
"It's a great opportunity for patients to be able to contribute to medical research alongside their cancer care," Dr Gannon said. "I find cancer patients very motivated to be able to give something back and assist that research that is going to look toward improving outcomes for other patients who may find themselves in the same position with a cancer diagnosis."
FECRI director Professor George Kannourakis said tissue, blood and immune system samples were crucial to the biological research carried out at the institute.
"Our research depends on having patient samples. We can't do research on various cancers if we don't have actual tissue," he said. "Surgeons chat to patients to make sure they are happy to have part of their tumour specimen given to FECRI."
IN OTHER NEWS
Scientists can separate immune cells and cancer cells from samples which are stored in liquid nitrogen in the tissue bank until needed.
"They are a very powerful tool that allow us to do cutting-edge immunology research in the lab. Even though it involves lots of different cancers, we are still looking at the role of immune cells in cancer in every single area," Professor Kannourakis said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.