Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute: More support for Ballarat tissue bank

By Michelle Smith
Updated July 13 2023 - 11:08am, first published 9:00am
A Melbourne breast cancer surgeon has joined a network of Ballarat cancer clinicians providing tissue and tumour samples to Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute to help further their research.

