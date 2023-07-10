The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Car smashes into house in Soldiers Hill

By The Courier
Updated July 10 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police and firefighters check out the scene on Doveton Street North. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Police and firefighters check out the scene on Doveton Street North. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A car has crashed into a house on Doveton Street North, narrowly avoiding the residents inside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.