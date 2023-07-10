Car smashes into house in Soldiers Hill

A car has crashed into a house on Doveton Street North, narrowly avoiding the residents inside.
Police are investigating the crash, which occurred near the Gregory Street intersection about 11.55am on Monday.
According to police on the scene, the young male driver was heading south on Doveton Street North when he went off the road and struck the house, running over a tree and smashing a brick wall near a window.
He was the only person in the car, they added.
The residents inside were unhurt, and it's understood the driver was also uninjured.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are not yet clear.
It's understood council has been called in for a structural assessment of the house.
IN THE NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.