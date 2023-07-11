BFNL 2023: Grant tallies second-best points total for season | Stars of the Week

In a surprise to no one, Izaac Grant's 33-disposal, 10-goal performance saw the Redan gun lead all for ranking points in round 11.
Grant tallied 237 ranking points - the second most for the season - with teammate Cooper Craig-Peters not far behind with 196 points.
Darley's Brett Bewley finished 13 points shy of another '200 Club' addition, with his 44-disposal outing against Sebastopol amassing 187 ranking points.
Luke Goetz put together a nice performance against Ballarat with a league-high 69 hit-outs en route to 182 ranking points.
The Courier will exclusively bring you in-depth player-by-player statistics from every Ballarat Football Netball League game.
View every round 11 player's ranking points in the searchable table below.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
