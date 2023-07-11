BFNL 2023: Grant tallies second-best points total for season | Stars of the Week

The Courier
BFNL 2023: Grant tallies second-best points total for season| Rd 11 Stars of the Week

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 11 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
In a surprise to no one, Izaac Grant's 33-disposal, 10-goal performance saw the Redan gun lead all for ranking points in round 11.

