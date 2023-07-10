The Courier
Man arrested after alleged crime spree across Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh, Geelong

By The Courier
Updated July 10 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 12:40pm
Man arrested after alleged stolen ute crime spree
Man arrested after alleged stolen ute crime spree

A 27-year-old man alleged to have been involved a weeks-long crime spree across western Victoria has been arrested and charged.

