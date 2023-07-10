Man arrested after alleged stolen ute crime spree

A 27-year-old man alleged to have been involved a weeks-long crime spree across western Victoria has been arrested and charged.
According to Victoria Police Media, the Bowenvale man is facing 25 charges, including aggravated burglary, burglaries, theft of motor vehicles, theft and conduct endangering persons.
Detectives from the Western Crime Squad tracked an allegedly stolen ute between Geelong and Werribee on Thursday, with the help of the Police Air Wing helicopter.
After being followed to a Werribee South address, the man was arrested.
Police allege the man stole a Toyota Hilux from Mount Wallace and another ute from Bacchus Marsh - the Hilux was recovered but the other ute, a Nissan Patrol, remains at large.
Three more allegedly stolen vehicles and two box trailers were found during a search in Tarneit.
He has been remanded to face the Geelong Magistrates' Court on August 7.
The investigation remains ongoing, police add.
