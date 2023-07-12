REVEALED: The best individual performances of the 2023 BFNL season

The Ballarat Football Netball League season has reached round 11, meaning every team has had the opportunity to play each other once.
It provides a perfect opportunity to take a look back at some of the best individual performances of the year and see which BFNL stars have joined the '200 Club' for ranking points in 2023.
203 ranking points
28 disposals at 78% efficiency, 13 marks, 10 goals
Sebastopol forward Toby Hutt raced to the front of the Tony Lockett Medal with a 10-goal haul against Melton South in round four.
The towering tall was as efficient as ever with his 10 majors coming from just 12 scoring shots.
203 ranking points
42 disposals (19 contested), 9 tackles, 8 marks, 1 goal
The Johnston brothers enjoyed red-hot starts to the season for East Point but it was Matt who joined the '200 Club' with a big day out against Ballarat.
Johnston did it all for his side as it bounced back from a loss to Darley in style.
205 ranking points
72 hit-outs (33 to advantage), 16 disposals, 11 clearances, 1 goal
North Ballarat big man Cam McCallum stood up for his side against Sebastopol, winning the much-anticipated match-up with Arnold Kirby and helping his side to a statement-making win.
McCallum tallied 72 hit-outs to Kirby's 24 with both rucks finding avenues to goal as well.
215 ranking points
40 disposals (29 contested), 15 tackles, 17 clearances, 5 marks
Brett Bewley eclipsed 200 ranking points for the second time this season without even troubling the scorers.
The Henderson Medallist laid 15 tackles and had a team-high 40 disposals in Darley's first loss of the season.
Bewley is averaging a league-best 169 ranking points per game in 2023.
216 ranking points
35 disposals (24 contested), 52 hit-outs (15 to advantage), 1 goal
It was a big weekend for the rucks in round seven as both Shaun Finlayson and Cam McCallum joined the '200 Club'.
Finlayson put together one of the most impressive stat sheets for the year against Darley with 35 disposals, 52 hit-outs and a goal.
224 ranking points
43 disposals (41 kicks), 17 marks (8 intercept marks), 16 rebound 50s
Tony Lockyer made it back-to-back seasons in the '200 Club' as the Sebastopol stalwart kicked his way to 224 ranking points against Lake Wendouree.
Lockyer tallied 43 disposals, of which just two were handballs, with 17 marks to his name as well.
232 ranking points
48 disposals (28 contested), 6 goals, 7 marks, 13 clearances
Brett Bewley's first 200-plus performance of 2023 was one of the best, if not the best, individual performances of the season.
It was the highest-rated game against a top-six side this year with Bewley's 48-disposal, six-goal outing coming on the road against Sunbury.
It eclipsed Bewley's previous best ranking points performance of 224 points against North Ballarat last year.
237 ranking points
33 disposals (15 contested), 10 goals, 14 marks (14 inside 50)
A 10-goal performance against Melton South saw Redan's Izaac Grant rocket to the top of the goalkicking leaderboard with 33 majors through 10 games.
Grant's day out could have been even larger with the mid-forward also kicking 10 behinds in blustery conditions, tallying 237 ranking points.
276 ranking points
39 disposals (23 contested), 7 goals, 10 marks, 8 tackles
Jack Riding made the most of North Ballarat's sole match-up against Melton South in round eight, breaking the all-time ranking points record with a monstrous individual performance at Mars Stadium.
Riding booted seven goals from his 39 disposals en route to 276 ranking points, 39 clear of next-best Izaac Grant.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
