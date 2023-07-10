The Courier
'Shameful' powerline access guide changed

By Adrian Black
Updated July 10 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
Concerns were raised that landowners could be misled about access rights for power line surveyors. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)
Victoria's peak farming body has accused the energy market operator of trying to dupe farmers into opening their gates to surveyors for a proposed transmission line corridor.

