Finding space for 11,500 precious artworks and counting is one of the biggest challenges facing the Art Gallery of Ballarat as it plans ahead for the next five years.
Storage at the more than 130-year-old Lydiard Street building is "beyond capacity" according to director Louise Tegart, and one of the key issues that needs to be addressed in a new strategic plan expected to be adopted in November.
The 2023-28 plan is in the early stages of development, with the City of Ballarat recently starting the community consultation process.
An online survey closing Sunday, July 23 asks how the gallery can best serve the community and how it should prioritise themes, including championing artists; social impact and inclusion; and learning and professional development.
The plan will consider "spatial issues" including storage, accessibility, and possibilities for expansion of the heritage-listed building, which has not had a major extension since 2001.
It will also look at how the gallery can maximise forthcoming opportunities like Ballarat's participation as a host city in the 2026 Commonwealth Games.
Ideas to capture the attention of the expected 100,000 visitors during the Games include extended opening hours; an 'arts trail' featuring other host cities like Bendigo; and exhibitions aligning with the values of the Games especially the honouring of Victorian First Peoples.
Ms Tegart has held her role for the past five years and oversaw successful implementation of "about 99 per cent" of the previous strategic plan despite the unexpected interference of Covid-19.
Among the goals for the next plan are to address audience demands for more artist talks, workshops and education programs for all ages, and to encourage Ballarat residents to make the gallery "part of their every day lives".
The majority (60 per cent) of visitors are tourists and most local visitation is through school programs.
A personal "mission" for Ms Tegart is to make the gallery more "integrated into the daily life of Ballarat".
"We want to be embedded within Ballarat, and used and appreciated by the people who live here," Ms Tegart said.
IN THE NEWS
"It [the gallery] was set up by a group of passionate, local citizens who believed in the power of art to lift people out of their every day lives and it can still play that role .... being part of the community and providing the community with a resource to improve our lives and ways of looking at world."
Founded in 1884, the gallery hosts 40 exhibitions a year drawing from its extensive collection of historic and contemporary Australian art as well as international and early-career local artists.
It employs 15 paid staff and about 50 volunteers and gets its funding from the council, the state government, donors and other partners.
Patronage increased by 84 per cent in the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
The strategic plan survey and in-person consultation dates are available via mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au.
