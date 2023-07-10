Ballarat residents have until August to help shape the future of a well-used community facility as the multi-million dollar Eastwood Leisure Complex redevelopment progresses to the detailed design stage.
The City of Ballarat is seeking feedback on draft concept plans developed last year, aiming to identify priorities and ideas for what should replace the more than 70-year-old facility if and when the required $13.7 million state and federal government funding is secured.
The council plans to demolish the existing building - excluding the basketball stadium at the rear of the site - at 20 Eastwood Street in Ballarat Central due to its age and condition.
About 100 groups and 1000 weekly visitors use the multipurpose facility, and the rebuild is considered necessary to improve its quality and accessibility.
Suggested under the draft plans - created in consultation with the complex's managing committee, key users and stakeholders - are a medium-sized conference and community event space; 10 meeting/training rooms; and a new home in a dedicated space for the Ballarat City Senior Citizens Club, which would relocate from Little Bridge Street.
The project was identified as a high priority in the council's 2022-37 Community Infrastructure Plan.
Mayor Cr Des Hudson said in a media release the building was "outdated" and the council wanted as much input as possible to make it a "gem" in the heart of Ballarat.
"The more people engage with us, the more it helps us create a facility that most benefits the community," Cr Hudson said.
An online survey is available via mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au until Sunday, July 30.
Drop-in sessions where community members can view the designs will take place at the complex on July 11, 17, and 26.
Feedback will inform detailed designs to be developed during the 2023/24 financial year, with hopes construction could start in the 2024/2025 financial year.
