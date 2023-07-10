More than $200 million in projects across the City of Ballarat promise 'significant' long-term transformations for everyone in the community, according to council.
Mayor Des Hudson said in a statement this was the council investing in "what makes Ballarat a great place to live, work and invest" and said the projects would provide huge benefits by encouraging a healthier, more connected, and more inclusive community.
Council has promised a $144 million program in the 2023-24 budget, and a further $60 million worth of projects in planning.
The projects include the Her Majesty's Theatre refurbishment, with $10 million from the state government and $4.8m and the Ballarat Central Library refurbishment, with $500,000 from the state government and almost $7m from council.
Council's infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall said the theatre and library projects was a "once in a lifetime opportunity".
"Many of these initiatives will seek to change the face of the area, so while we're getting on and doing business-as-usual - roads and minor facilities and other capital works - these initiatives are larger and more transformative," she said.
Ms Wetherall said a lot of the projects were a long time coming, with some projects almost at the finish line and others just getting started.
Other projects include the Lake Wendouree and Victoria Park Link Lighting project which has $2.5 million from the state government and $670,000 from the council, the $18.6 million Bridge Mall redevelopment, and Sebastopol Community Hub development with federal funding of $4.5 million and $6 million from the council.
The expected population of City of Ballarat is anticipated to increase by at least 50,000 by 2041.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
