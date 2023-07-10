The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Delays to club room redevelopment leaves Ballan Football Netball Club frustrated

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
July 11 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballan Football Netball Club treasurer Mark Conlan and other members stands outside the club's unfinished new facilities. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballan Football Netball Club treasurer Mark Conlan and other members stands outside the club's unfinished new facilities. Picture by Lachlan Bence

After two years without a home game, Ballan Football Netball Club continues to bleed tens-of-thousands of dollars in match day revenue, as the wait for new facilities stretches on.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.