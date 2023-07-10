BUNINYONG'S Sam Rizzo has finished 10th in the 5000m final in the T54 the World Para Athletics Championships being held in Paris, the first final in what looms as a massive week for the 22-year-old.
Rizzo finished the 12.5 laps in a time of 10 minutes 25.36 seconds, now having completed 25 laps with still the 1500m and 800m events to come in his huge program.
The event was won by 40 seconds by Swiss superstar Marcel Hug who raced a championship record time of 9 minutes 35.78 seconds.
For Hug it was his 11th World Championships title and his second in the men's 5000m T54, which he last won at the 2013 edition in Lyon.
The 37-year-old, six-time Paralympic and European champion won silver in the event at Dubai 2019, but there was no denying him as he raced away from the pack in the first three laps and rarely looked backed.
Rizzo's time was six seconds quicker than qualifying time and importantly, places him second in the Commonwealth, behind only Brit Daniel Sidbury who took the bronze medal in 10 minute 15.44 seconds.
This should hold the youngster in good stead, should he remain fit, for the Ballarat Commonwealth Games and also potentially a Paralympic berth back in Paris next year.
Rizzo's best ever time over the distance of 10 minutes 13.77 seconds would have been enough to take the silver medal.
The 5000m was seen as Rizzo's least favourite of his three events, with his focus now turning firmly to the 800m and 1500m later in the championships with the 1500m heats the next step on Thursday night Australian time.
