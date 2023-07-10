The Courier
Sam Rizzo finishes 10th in T54 5000m at Para World Champinships

Updated July 11 2023 - 10:14am, first published 9:25am
Buninyong's Sam Rizzo has finished 10th in the 5000m T54 final at the World Para Championships. He still has the 800m and 1500m to go.
Buninyong's Sam Rizzo has finished 10th in the 5000m T54 final at the World Para Championships. He still has the 800m and 1500m to go.

BUNINYONG'S Sam Rizzo has finished 10th in the 5000m final in the T54 the World Para Athletics Championships being held in Paris, the first final in what looms as a massive week for the 22-year-old.

