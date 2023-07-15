A Ballarat Pony Club coach is setting off on the adventure of a lifetime to tackle what is regarded as the world's longest and toughest horse race.
Judith Jaeckle first heard of the 1000km Mongol Derby when she moved to Australia to study equine management about 18 months ago.
In less than two weeks she will fly out to join 44 other riders from around the world to ride semi-wild horses, donated by local herding families, across the rugged Mongolian steppe.
Competitors will not even know the route they tackle until the days before the race begins.
"One of my lecturers did the Mongol Derby in 2017 and was talking about it ... and I got a bit curious and started following it on Facebook and read all about it," Ms Jaeckle said.
Eventually she decided to apply but was told she would have to wait until the 2024 event, until receiving a phone call late last year to offer her a place in this year's race.
During the 1000km ride, which roughly follows the world's first long-distance postal transmission route, laid down by Genghis Khan in 1224, riders swap horses every roughly 40km and ride between 7am and 6pm.
There are more than 1500 horses used during the event, with each one checked by vets before and after they are ridden.
At each horse station, known as morin urtuu in Mongolian, riders get their next horse, grab supplies, and keep going. If it close to 6pm when riders must stop, they can choose to stay overnight at the horse station, otherwise they camp in the wilderness wherever they are at the time.
It is the camping more than the riding that Ms Jaeckle thinks will be a challenge.
"I'm not a camper but I am an outdoor person," she said.
"Riding for me is the most important part, just riding and being around those horses. I hope I'm so exhausted at night I will sleep anywhere."
As an eventer, who competes in dressage, showjumping and cross country events, and a racehorse pre-trainer, Ms Jaeckle is riding seven to nine horses every day which she hopes will stand her in good stead for the rigors of the ride.
"I'm not worried about the riding, just curious if I can get those horses onto my side. They are half wild.
"Working with horses, you can plan so many things but in the end it's a horse and you have to deal with whatever they do."
She will leave Australia on July 27 flying in to the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar for two days before heading to a training camp for several days before the ride officially begins on August 2.
Although Ms Jaeckle will be competing under the flag of her native country Germany, she will compete alongside four other Australian riders and the fundraising side to her ride will support Racing Hearts which retrains retired racehorses as therapy horses.
