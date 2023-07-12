BALLARAT-based runners have continued their outstanding season in the XCR series bringing home a swag of medals form the fifth-round at Sandown.
The round was the 'road relays' event of the season with Ballarat sending down 11 teams, medaling in both seniors and juniors.
In the juniors, the under-16 and under-18 women came second and third respectively with Rose Ashman storming home to secure the silver in the fastest time for her age category.
The men also took home a silver in the under-14 event with the boys consistent across the course.
In the seniors it was the men's division 4 team that took home the gold with an impressive sub 20 minutes run from Will Ford helping to bring the team home.
Ford joined Josh Hawkes, Lachlan Oliver, Jordan Mayston and Zac Grainger in the win.
The premier division men and women teams finished fifth. Eliza Lepair (21 minutes 51 seconds) continued her terrific season with the 12th fastest time on the day while Ben Stevens ran 18.53.
IN OTHER SPORT NEWS:
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.