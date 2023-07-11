If you've got a Scot or two sitting up in the family tree, Kryal Castle has the festival for you.
Its first Highland Spectacular gets going on the weekend of August 19 and organisers say the response so far has been nothing short of spectacular in itself.
"It was inspired by the Edinburgh Tattoo. We're all pretty excited about it. There's a huge Scottish diaspora in the area and the response we've had so far has been huge," Highlands Spectacular artistic director Andrew McKinnon said.
"There'll be Highland Games and a group called Highland Muscle.
"We'll have things like hammer-throwing, caber tossing, we'll recreate a Scottish wedding joust, there'll be Scottish dancing as well as pipe bands"
If you're brave, you might want to sample some Scottish fare.
"Expect to see traditionally-made haggis as well as a 'whisky' dinner.
"We spell it differently in Scotland and it's actually Gaelic for 'water of life'.
Festival-goers will also get the chance to meet Simon Abney-Hastings - the 15th Earl of Loudon, the name of a castle in Scotland.
The Wangaratta man is the son of Jerilderie farmer Michael Abney-Hastings (1942-2012), who was famously approached by British documentary-makers with evidence he may have been the true King of England.
"Simon is the patron of a number of worthy causes and he uses his position for good," Mr McKinnon said.
"He's very supportive of the Scottish side of things and it's part of his family history.
"He was also one of the few Australians who had a role in King Charles' coronation, by helping to give the king his spurs."
The golden spurs are symbols of military honour, chivalry and the ability to be a brave advocate for people in need.
Festival-goers will also be able to find out more about their own ancestry through one of many clan tents.
Children will be catered for with archery, "knight's school", demonstrations and hands-on learning.
According to the Bureau of Statistics, almost nine per cent of Ballarat residents have mainly Scottish ancestry - or more than 19,000 people.
Nationwide, the figure is closer to six per cent.
Mr McKinnon said it was a great chance to suit up in your Ballarat tartan - which was officially registered in 2014.
"It's a great opportunity for people to celebrate where they came from and celebrate their ancestry," he said.
"There'll be vendors selling kilts and tartans as well as Scottish paraphenalia."
Tickets can only be purchased before the event via the Kryal Castle website.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
