Got Scottish ancestry? Get to Kryal Castle to see Simon Abney-Hastings

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 11 2023 - 7:36pm, first published 7:00pm
Dust off your tartan - Kryal Castle is having its first Highland Spectacular from August 19. Picture supplied.
If you've got a Scot or two sitting up in the family tree, Kryal Castle has the festival for you.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

