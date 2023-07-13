BFNL 2023: Analysing your club's run home

The Ballarat Football Netball Season has reached its home stretch.
Every side has had a taste of all 10 other clubs, meaning it is time for six double-up fixtures to end the home-and-away season.
Some clubs, like Redan, walk out of these double-ups as big winners while it is bad news for top-two hopefuls North Ballarat.
Clubs' points for and against were combined before being divided by the amount of games played (10 matches).
Bear with me while I try to explain my calculations. Alternatively, you could back me in and simply ignore the next three paragraphs.
For example: Sebastopol has 540 points against and 913 points for so negative-540 + 913 = 373 which when divided by 10 games gives the Burra a difficulty rating of 37.3, meaning Sebastopol's full-time margin is usually 37.3 points in its favour.
Every team's run home difficulty can be calculated by combining the difficulty rating of each opponent and dividing by six (games left) to find an average opponent difficulty rating.
Sebastopol plays the Lakers (-48.1), Panthers (-145.7), Roosters (44.8), Roos (12.8), Swans (-12.3) and Redan (19.5) which equals negative-129 points, becoming a 21.5-average difficulty rating per game when divided by six.
Redan, which is currently battling East Point and Sunbury for a finals spot, has reason to celebrate with the Lions enjoying the third-easiest run home.
Gary Learmonth's side plays two top-six teams in North Ballarat (44.8 difficulty rating) and Sebastopol (37.3), but also goes head-to-head with three of the four weakest sides in Lake Wendouree (-48.1), Ballarat (-12.3) and Melton South (-145.7).
Even if Melton South's -145.7 difficulty rating was ignored, Redan still faces the third easiest run home behind Melton and Sebastopol.
The light run home could see Redan return to finals for the first time since 2019.
The Burra boast a 7-3 win-loss record, but all of those losses have come against the three sides above them on the ladder in Melton, Darley and North Ballarat.
Despite Sebastopol's woes against top teams this season, a top-two finish could still be on the cards with the second-best run home across the league.
Sebastopol's two remaining games against top-six sides in North Ballarat and Redan both come at Marty Busch Reserve and if the club can manage to win one of those two games it could find itself in a top-two spot.
An elusive double-chance finish may escape North Ballarat, which sits one game behind second-placed Darley, with the Roosters dealt the third-toughest run home.
North Ballarat is the only current top-six side not to double-up against Melton South, with top-two fancies Melton and Sebastopol also enjoying double-ups against Lake Wendouree.
The Roosters have home games against Ballarat (-12.3), Sunbury (28.6) and East Point (12.8) but hit the road for clashes with top-six sides in Redan (19.5), Sebastopol (37.3) and Darley (41.3).
Bacchus Marsh sits two games behind eighth-placed Ballarat but the battle for eighth could come down to the final round.
Over the next five games, the Swans go head-to-head with five of the seven sides above them on the ladder while the Cobras will likely pick up wins against Melton South and Lake Wendouree.
It would see the two sides head into the final round of the season with four wins each and Bacchus Marsh likely picking up crucial percentage against the Panthers.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.