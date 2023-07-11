More young people and families are sleeping rough in Ballarat and surrounding areas with service providers stretched to support the growing numbers.
Uniting's Street 2 Home program is essential in supporting people in need of housing.
Team leader Stacey Park said the program was essential to help end the homelessness cycle.
Winter is a concerning time for Ms Park and her team, especially with more young people and families sleeping rough.
"We've had clients come in and have to shove their sleeping bags in dryers because they've become frozen overnight while they're sleeping in it," she said.
"I couldn't imagine waking up and finding my feet frozen because my sleeping bag had gotten wet."
IN OTHER NEWS:
More than offering food and blankets, the program maintains community connection for vulnerable people.
"People experiencing rough sleeping are often isolated and aren't feeling a part of their community," Ms Park said.
"They may not have any informal or formal support. It's really important to wraparound that support and link in as much as possible."
The program is two-pronged; one is outreach and the other is supportive housing.
There are two workers in the outreach program, who cover the entire Central Highlands, but Uniting has funding for three.
"They go out onto the street and support people where they are," Ms Park said.
"They link people to healthcare, mental health support, drug and alcohol support. Outreach workers offer material aid to keep people safe and warm with sleeping bags, tents, swags and also food. In some cases we might be able to provide medication."
In June alone, 73 people were in the assertive outreach books.
By providing in-person support, people sleeping rough aren't left alone while they wait for housing - they remain in contact with the services even if it's for a chat and a bacon and egg roll.
Ms Park said if she could wave a magic wand, it would be for more affordable housing and to get people in shelter. It hasn't stopped them from helping 183 people into housing in four years.
"We are very lucky, we do have good outcomes," she said. "Recently, we supported a family who were sleeping rough at Lake Burrumbeet into a private rental."
Limited housing as well as a long waiting list for public housing is the greatest challenge for the program. "It takes a lot of hard work to find affordable property in Ballarat," she said.
"We have more luck with community housing and public housing although the public housing waitlist is exceptionally long.
Ms Park said the job was to walk alongside people in need of housing for as long as it takes.
"It can be really hard having to continuously say 'no, we haven't got one yet'," she said.
Even after securing housing, the team continues support.
"We need to maintain support to help exit the homelessness cycle," Ms Park said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.