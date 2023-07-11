The Courier
Families left freezing while waiting for Ballarat housing

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
July 12 2023 - 4:00am
Street 2 Home team leader Stacey Park said right now they are in need of swags and two person tents as people sleeping rough face a harsh winter. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Street 2 Home team leader Stacey Park said right now they are in need of swags and two person tents as people sleeping rough face a harsh winter. Picture by Lachlan Bence

More young people and families are sleeping rough in Ballarat and surrounding areas with service providers stretched to support the growing numbers.

