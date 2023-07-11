Ballarat Clarendon College reveals who its next principal will be

Ballarat Clarendon College has revealed who its next principal will be after current leader David Shepherd steps down in December after 27 years in the job.
Jen Bourke, who has been at the school since 2005, will take the reins following an international recruitment drive that attracted 50 expressions of interest.
The new appointment was announced to staff and families on Monday.
Ms Bourke is currently deputy principal, and acting co-principal while Mr Shepherd takes long service leave, and is also head of innovation, head of science and teaches VCE biology. She has previously held roles as co-head of the middle and year 9/10 schools, head of middle school mathematics, VCE coordinator and timetabler.
During her 18 years she has also taken time out to have three children, each time taking on small roles to stay in touch with the school and she's keen to maintain that flexibility for other staff.
She said the challenge going forward as new principal would be maintaining the learning experience for students.
"We aim to provide the highest quality learning experience for each of them. When I say learning experience, I don't just mean in the classroom context but when performing, when on the sporting field, everyday interactions with each other, all those interactions are learning opportunities," she said.
While the school continues to grow, and with waiting lists for enrolment at most year levels, Ms Bourke said there would be some building works to come to provide physical spaces for learning, but the focus would remain on instruction.
"The most important thing in learning for all the students is we work really hard with staff to ensure they are supported to deliver the best quality instruction," she said.
Ms Bourke will officially take on the role as principal in January.
"I believe that we have a really strong and well thought out strategic plan about what instruction we give and how we support staff, students, and our community. The focus will remain on that. I don't imagine there are large changes, we are looking for stability and continuity in our leadership and what we deliver for students staff and community."
In a letter to parents, Mark Patterson, chair of the board of directors of the college, said Ms Bourke was a "well-respected and admired member of the Clarendon community who has grown her career at the school".
"The Board is confident that Jen's deep understanding of Clarendon's strategic direction and values will maintain the momentum built under David's leadership ensuring stability and continuity for our community," he said.
"Jen will continue to build on and enrich her already strong relationships with our high-quality executive, teaching and operational team.
"The board ... has every confidence that she will build on and evolve David's extraordinary legacy."
