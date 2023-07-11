The Courier
Ballarat Clarendon College reveals who its next principal will be

By Michelle Smith
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 2:45pm
Ballarat Clarendon College deputy principal Jen Bourke will become the school's next principal in January. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat Clarendon College has revealed who its next principal will be after current leader David Shepherd steps down in December after 27 years in the job.

