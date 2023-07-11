The STOPIT mobile phone service is marking its first year with 1500 notifications, 13 arrests and on the Ballarat line at least one sex pest behind bars.
Jack Parkinson pleaded guilty in a Moorabbin Magistrates' Court in September to five counts of sexual activity directed at another person to cause fear and distress.
He was sentenced to two months' jail and placed on the sex offenders' register.
The 20-year-old was arrested after a 22-year-old woman on a Melbourne-bound Ballarat line train used the STOPIT service to report a man performing an explicit act next to her.
Later that day a 16-year-old girl was subjected to similar behaviour aboard a train heading in the opposite direction.
Parkinson was convicted over incidents involving five women between March and August in areas including the Geelong and Hurstbridge train lines and Melbourne's CBD.
The STOPIT service was launched on trains on July 11, 2022 and expanded to buses a month later.
It was the first of its kind in Australia - and was based on a UK campaign operating for several years.
Victorian data showed more than 40 per cent of notifications to STOPIT related to threatening and offensive behaviour such as verbal abuse and harassment.
Almost one in five notifications related to unwanted sexual behaviour.
Police said this could include catcalling, sexual gestures, non-consensual touching and flashing.
Officers said several notifications remained under investigation,
Women and girls have made up more than half of people using STOPIT, with all notifications reviewed by a dedicated team of transit police.
Many are then escalated to detectives at the Transit Crime Investigation Unit.
The information also gives police a broader picture about behaviour across the network, be it a particular train, location or time of day.
It means the deployment of transit police can be intelligence-led.
"Every piece of information received has helped us make the network a safer place for all commuters," Transit Safety Division Inspector Mark Zervaas said.
"Without STOPIT, more than a dozen investigations may have never been solved.
"These offenders have now been charged and put through the courts - all thanks to commuters who have stood up to this type of behaviour.
"We encourage all commuters to save the number in your phone and text STOPIT if you experience or see unwanted sexual behaviour on the network."
To use the service commuters simply text 'STOPIT' to 0499 455 455.
The service is not monitored live and people should call triple-zero if they need an urgent response.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
