Mud at Doug Dean Reserve an issue for Ballarat Highlanders rugby team

By Thomas Kerr
Updated July 11 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 5:30pm
It was hard to tell which team was which when the Ballarat Highlanders hosted Maroondah on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
It was hard to tell which team was which when the Ballarat Highlanders hosted Maroondah on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat Highlanders Rugby Union team says it cannot grow the sport in the city without urgent improvements to its home at Doug Dean Reserve in Delacombe.

