The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Artist Alison Parkinson's exhibition Stillness at Creswick's Tin Can Collective

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated July 12 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Parkinson with her exhibition called Stillness at Creswick's Tin Can Collective. Pictures supplied
Alison Parkinson with her exhibition called Stillness at Creswick's Tin Can Collective. Pictures supplied

This artist is continuing her mission to fill blank walls in Creswick with art.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.