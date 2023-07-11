This artist is continuing her mission to fill blank walls in Creswick with art.
"I love the idea of Creswick having lots and lots of art hanging on the walls in shops," Alison Parkinson said.
"It's also part of the idea of having a creative town."
Parkinson's latest collection of 14 paintings is called Stillness and is on display at the Tin Can Collective in Creswick.
READ MORE: Captured in a picture
The still-life pieces are about evoking the themes of calm and quietness, and use sentimental objects from Parkinson's home.
"It is like a meditation, your mind is quiet and all the backgrounds are really quiet," she said.
"For me it was a time of contemplation."
"There's my aunt's Scottish country dancing shoes, and they're put with my partner's great-grandmother's boots, so there are threads that hold things together."
This exhibition is different from Parkinson's other work.
She said lately she has been focusing on painting nature in order to keep a record of the landscapes where towers for the Ausnet Western Renewables Link will be going.
Parkinson said this latest exhibition has taken her into a "deeper consideration of colour".
"It was an inquiry and in some ways experimental for me to see the differences of placement," she said.
The work draws on her love of interior design, she said it makes her feel inspired when different people can approach an arrangement in different ways.
"I love interior decorating and I love looking at different Instagrams," Parkinson said.
"You're looking at a shelf and you think, why did people place all those things on that shelf?"
IN THE NEWS:
Tin Can Collective owner and Hepburn Shire councillor Tim Drylie said Parkinson's works invites admirers to reflect.
"We wanted to create a space where visitors could find solace and inspiration in the stillness of art," Cr Drylie said in a statement.
"Alison Parkinson's artwork evokes a sense of serenity and contemplation, providing a momentary escape from the busyness of everyday life."
The exhibition will be on display until July 23, and the Tin Can Collective is open Thursday to Saturday 10am to 4pm and on Sunday 10am to 2pm.
Learn more about Parkinson's art at alisonparkinson.com
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.