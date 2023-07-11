The Courier
Little Bridge Street bus stop crime, antisocial behaviour problems continue as City of Ballarat works on improvements

KG
By Kirra Grimes
July 12 2023 - 5:30am
Removing bus shelters has been raised as a potential solution to antisocial behaviour. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Removing bus shelters has been raised as a potential solution to antisocial behaviour. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A notorious Ballarat CBD bus interchange could be stripped of shelters as part of a crackdown on crime and antisocial behaviour.

Local News

