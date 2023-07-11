A decision to add more residential lots to Ballarat's eastern border is currently before council.
Planning documents submitted to the City of Ballarat outline the intention to subdivide a two hectare property into 20 lots on 8 Hill Top Road in Brown Hill.
The property has an existing dwelling on it, which will make up lot number 18.
This is the biggest with a lot size of 5765 square-metres.
The other properties range in size from 500 to 1500 square-metres.
A court would be created off Gracefield Road so all properties can be independently accessed.
Planning documents explain the suburb of Brown Hill has changed over the last five years, with more and more properties being subdivided.
"This area has seen an explosion of residential subdivision," the documents said.
"The area has now been described as having an emerging character with small and medium sized residential lots."
IN THE NEWS:
Documents explain the additional 19 lots could make way for more family homes in the area.
The location is "relatively close" to amenities including shops, public transport and schools according to the document.
There are no footpaths or bus stops close to the lots - decisions about creating footpaths are up to the council.
It is anticipated the development will have minimal impact on koala populations.
More information is available on the council website.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.