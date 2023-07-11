German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk will headline the 2023 Meredith Music Festival.
Announced on Wednesday morning, the beloved festival will return for its 31st edition at the Supernatural Amphitheatre, west of the township of Meredith, on December 9.
The three-day festival brings some of Australia's best acts to the region, rubbing shoulders with international superstars.
Previous headliners include Amyl and the Sniffers, Tame Impala, Ghostface Killah, Liam Gallagher, Dirty Three, and Japanese Breakfast.
Last year's triumphant return from a pandemic-induced break featured Caribou and Yothu Yindi.
The ticket ballot has opened for subscribers, which closes on August 14 - the full lineup is usually then released, and tickets normally go on sale about a week afterwards.
