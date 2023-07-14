The Courier
Colliers offer a Wendouree investment option in key health area

July 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Invest in a key health area
Commercial property

  • 1023 Howitt Street, Wendouree
  • 1373 sqm
  • Auction: Wednesday, August 2 at 10.30am at Crown Casino Melbourne

Colliers in conjunction with Burgess Rawson are pleased to offer to the market the Bupa Dental Clinic in Wendouree, Victoria for sale via the Investment Auction Portfolio 162.

