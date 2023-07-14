Invest in a key health area

Colliers in conjunction with Burgess Rawson are pleased to offer to the market the Bupa Dental Clinic in Wendouree, Victoria for sale via the Investment Auction Portfolio 162.
1023 Howitt Street is leased to Bupa Dental returning a NET income of approximately $83,612 per annum on a five year term till 2027 with an option extending to 2032. Constructed in 2018 the property includes some remaining depreciation benefits which will soon include a 16.6kw solar system being installed in July.
Bupa Dental Ballarat was the winner of Bupa's 2022 Clinical and Quality Award and would make a great addition to any property portfolio. Book your private inspection today.
The property has the following investment highlights:
Contact Colliers agents Lauchlan Waddell on 0407 520 725, Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778 or Burgess Rawson agents Beau Coulter on 0413 839 898 and Rick Jacobson on 0413 830 083.
