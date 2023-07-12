Why getting a degree is still highly valuable in Australia

There are many reasons why getting a university degree is still highly valuable in Australia. Picture Shutterstock

While it is controversial to say, it has - on occasion - been stated by some that completing a higher education degree is of little to no value in our current job market. Indeed, many self-made billionaires have attained their high-flying careers without obtaining any formal qualifications!



On the contrary, there are many reasons why getting a university degree is still highly valuable in Australia. Job prospects aside, higher education has many other important benefits - particularly in terms of personal growth and development. So, to learn more about completing a tertiary degree in Australia, and why doing this is still extremely beneficial, just keep reading.

Which Australian tertiary degree should I choose to enrol in?

If you're interested in completing a higher education degree in Australia, you can choose from many different online degree courses that are available to enrol in. An aspiring student who is hoping to become a lawyer or barrister, for example, could consider completing an online law degree.



For individuals who are both technologically gifted and financially minded, an online course in cyber security can help set students up for a lucrative career combating cybercrime. Or, for prospective students who are seeking to become teachers, an online Master of Education is an excellent choice.



As part of an online Master of Education course, for instance, students undertake core study units that focus on mastering the concepts of inclusion and well-being in education, as well as how to conduct educational research, and also - perhaps most importantly - how to put their teaching learnings into practice in the real world.

Regardless of the study discipline a prospective student chooses to enrol in, however, the best choice you can make as a student is to complete your course via online study methods. Undoubtedly the best thing about enrolling to complete an online tertiary degree, of course, is the convenience, ease of accessibility, and flexibility that online study methods provide.



Online students can also benefit from the virtual support of their teaching staff and fellow students, as well as easy access to online course materials at - quite literally - any time of day (or night!). This is ideal if the online student is already professionally employed and is just seeking to upskill, or even if they simply wish to acquire a relevant qualification to make a career change.

Importantly, studying online allows you to choose your own hours, and study when, where and how it suits you best! Of course, you still need to be aware of your course assessment and assignment submission due dates, as well as the weekly readings that correspond with each segment of the study period. However, by planning ahead, and by ensuring that you are familiar with your course outline from the very beginning of your study period, you can effectively manage your time and stay on top of your online study commitment.

What are the benefits of completing a higher education degree in Australia?

It almost goes without saying - there are many benefits to completing a tertiary degree. In Australia in particular, having a higher education degree makes you more competitive as a job applicant and professional candidate.



It also opens up doorways to career pathways and opportunities you may not have access to if you are not tertiary qualified. For certain careers, it is even stipulated that you must possess a specific qualification to be considered for a role. This is most applicable to medical professions for example, as well as in the legal arena. You also need to be tertiary qualified to become a teacher, registered nurse, psychologist or professional counsellor, just to name a few.

Of course, some would argue that obtaining a tertiary qualification is not needed to attain a high-flying career. However, the benefits of higher education are not simply vocational! Completing a university degree also teaches you how to think both critically and analytically.



It shows you how to problem-solve, troubleshoot, and be resourceful under pressure. Further, the completion of a higher education course demonstrates your ability to manage your time, organise and plan effectively, as well as being able to take initiative. While these are of course essential skills when entering the job market, they are also attributes that are central to personal growth and development. As such, to become a well-rounded, knowledgeable individual who knows how to think for yourself - you need to complete a university degree!

What career prospects are available to Australian university graduates?

It must be said - if you are a university graduate, you will have a wider range of job opportunities available to you. Of course, some would argue that undergraduate university qualifications - such as Bachelor's degrees, for example - are a dime a dozen!

As such, if you want to stand out in our competitive and somewhat oversaturated job marketplace, you should consider pursuing a higher postgraduate qualification. Master's degrees, for example, or even Graduate Certificates and Graduate Diplomas, will get you far. If you're interested in taking it further, you could even complete a doctorate or PhD. As this is the highest tertiary qualification you can attain in Australia, if you complete a PhD. in your field, the possibilities will be virtually endless.



You could even pursue a highly regarded career in the academic arena. If this career path is of interest to you, there's nothing to stop you from aiming high! Armed with a PhD., even the coveted role of being a university professor and highly respected expert in your field could be yours.

Undoubtedly, obtaining a higher education qualification in Australia offers a multitude of benefits. While the nay-sayers may argue that you don't need to go to university to be successful - we beg to differ! Of course, the requirement of formal education varies depending on the career pathway you choose.

