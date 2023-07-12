A Ballarat support service provider is literally trying to take a weight off the shoulders of people sleeping rough.
Uniting already has several lockers at their facility on Dana Street, but is in the midst of opening external lockers.
These lockers will give people living homeless a small space to securely leave their belongings.
The locker system was designed and implemented by Uniting's clients through their Street 2 Home consumer reference group called Homelessness Advocacy and Reference Committee.
Homelessness is increasing nation-wide, and Ballarat and surrounds are not immune.
Uniting reported 80 or so people living homeless in Ballarat, the outreach team had 73 people on their service books to check-in on.
The count of people living homeless on the streets of Ballarat was 65 up 40 from just six months ago.
Resources are stretched - donations are paramount to keeping immediate needs filled like sleeping bags, which deteriorate in the wet winter, swags and two-person tents.
The external lockers are stalled due to a need for funding to keep the external lockers warm, dry and well-lit.
Uniting's Street 2 Home team leader Stacey Park said there was still a process to go.
"We just don't have the funding at the moment," she said.
"The last block is actually came from donations, that's where it primarily comes from."
Ms Park said lived experience was vital to informing wraparound support on how they practice and engage.
"The reference committee identified we needed a locker system so people can store their most valuable items and its very well received," she said.
"We have a peer support worker, Jeremy Gunning, he provides lived experience, he shares with our consumers to help them on their recovery from homelessness as well.
"He is an exceptional human being. People feel really comfortable and open with him. He helps us identify gaps."
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
