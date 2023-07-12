Smythesdale is again set to be a frontline candidate to be a Central Highlands Football League finals venue.
With a majority of CHFL grounds struggling to cope with continued rain, Smythesdale offers an immaculate playing surface.
While the CHFL has a preference for using club venues for finals, Smythedale's Woady Yaloak Recreation Reserve has been a regular location for Rokewood-Corindhap home games this season.
An elimination final was played at the ground last year after Ballan used it for three home fixtures.
CHFL president Doug Hobson said Smythesdale was certainly on the radar, although a lack of perimeter fencing at the reserve potentially compromised gatetakings.
He said while the condition of grounds was already being monitored, options were being left open at the moment and no decision on venues for the first week of finals would be made until the end of the home and aways season.
Hobson said the biggest concern for grounds was a lack of grass cover, but hopefully improved weather over the next month leading into finals would open up options.
He said the opening week of finals, when four grounds were needed, would potentially offer the biggest challenge.
The CHFL also likes to have the two finals on each day in close vicinity of each other to make it easy for clubs to cross over when they have football and/or netball teams playing at each venue.
Hobson said the challenge underlined the importance of upgrading grounds across the competition, as had been undertaken at Buninyong and was pending at Linton and Learmonth.
He said improving playing surfaces was a far-reaching issue - beyond just ground availability for finals.
Hobson said player health and safety was also a consideration.
He said better grounds would also help clubs with recruiting and result in a better brand of football being played, which in turn would attract bigger crowds and increase income for clubs.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
