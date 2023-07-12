After the recent viral video which saw a recount of a "wild" incident on the V/Line train on the way to Ballarat, it became clear passengers had come accustom to these "common occurrences".
V/Line are on track to have a higher number of reported unruly passengers this year than 2022.
In 2022 there were 750 unruly passenger incidents recorded across the service.
Halfway through 2023 and 494 incidents have been recorded on the V/Line network.
A V/Line spokesperson said the network work closely with Victoria Police to ensure the safety of their passengers and staff.
"Our passengers are encouraged to notify our staff at stations or onboard services if they have any concerns while travelling, and in an emergency call 000," the spokesperson said.
V/Line take reports of any anti-social behaviour on services or at stations seriously and encourage anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to alert a V/Line staff member or contact Victoria Police.
If a V/Line staff member deems a passenger at a station or onboard a service to be unruly, they may contact police to report the matter and seek assistance as required.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said Ballarat was not too effected by incidents.
"Pleasingly, there are no issues for the overwhelming majority of travelling commuters using the Ballarat train and bus services," the spokesperson said.
"Every day, Protective Services Officers are tasked to patrol both train and major bus interchanges in Ballarat to keep the community safe."
The Victoria Police STOPIT project was launched 12 months ago, which allows people to report incidents to the police without drawing attention to themselves.
In the first year, STOPIT received 1500 notifications, resulting in 13 arrests.
To initiate the service, commuters can text 'STOPIT' to 0499 455 455.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
