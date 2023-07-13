Deakin medical students enjoy a taste of Ballarat on 'immersion tour'

They're not your usual tourists but a group of Deakin University medical students are spending three days on an 'immersion tour' of Ballarat enjoying not just the sights and experiences of the city but its health services as well.
Over two weeks, about 30 first year medical students from Deakin will explore the city in the hope they will choose to return here to study at the university's Rural Clinical School in the third year of their course.
Another 60 are taking similar tours in Warrnambool, Horsham, Hamilton, Portland, Ararat and Stawell.
Some students are from the university's rural training scheme, who are committed to completing their studies at one of Deakin's rural clinical schools, while others are from the general entry stream and can choose to study in the regions if they choose.
During their first day in Ballarat yesterday, the 16 students visited Ballarat Community Health in Lucas, toured the Town Hall and met the mayor, explored Ballarat Art Gallery, took a walking tour of the statues along Sturt St and enjoyed dinner at Oscars.
Today they will take part in clinical skills and cardiology tutorials at Ballarat Clinical School, listen to speakers, tour Grampians Health with the current third year rural clinical school students, and play Music Bingo at Hop Temple.
Their visit wraps up with a guided tour of the Ballarat goldfields, Mount Buninyong, the dementia walk at Woowookarung Regional Park, a visit to BADAC and some final sessions at the clinical school.
"It's about providing opportunity for students to see what's available here," said Deakin Ballarat Clinical School director Sue Garner.
"During the three days we really try to connect them to our clinical school which includes all the students and health care professionals within the health service."
It is the second year that Deakin has run the rural immersion tours.
Associate Professor Garner said a review after last year's visit found the students' first preference for rural clinical school did not change after the tours, but there was a definite change in their second preference.
"The focus of course is to improve the critical shortage of doctors and and the medical workforce," she said.
Research has shown that medical students who study or spend some of their training in rural and regional areas are more likely to stay or return to practice once qualified.
