Deakin medical students enjoy a taste of Ballarat on 'immersion tour'

By Michelle Smith
July 13 2023 - 12:00pm
They're not your usual tourists but a group of Deakin University medical students are spending three days on an 'immersion tour' of Ballarat enjoying not just the sights and experiences of the city but its health services as well.

