Four players polled maximum votes as The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year leaderboard tightened up.
Bungaree's Ben Dodd, Todd Finco (Springbank), Callum Currie (Newlyn) and Adam Toohey (Gordon) each received 10 votes in round 11 on Saturday.
Currie has moved into second position and within two votes of Skipton's Sam Willian, who has missed the past two games.
Ben Jones (Daylesford) and Andy McKay (Daylesford) have also closed the gap to Willian, who is on 56 votes, in the top four.
