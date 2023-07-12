The Bridge Mall will soon host its first "Coffee with a Cop" next week, with shoppers and traders able to meet and talk to police about issues in the community.
The event will be held in the western half of the shopping strip between 1pm and 2.30pm on Thursday, July 20, after Ballarat police said they were approached by the local traders association.
People wanting to chat with officers about anything on their mind will be given a voucher to get a coffee at one of several Bridge Mall businesses.
"We've found this program is a good way of breaking down barriers," Sergeant Joel Dash from Ballarat's Proactive Policing Unit said.
"Some of the specific complaints that people raise can be added to our community issues register.
"That means we can plan ahead and stop things from happening in the first place - or we can be proactive in areas where people are having issues.
"It could be anything from traffic to hoon driving or even anti-social behaviour.
"It's all about community engagement - and anyone is welcome to come down."
It comes as work starts on a redevelopment of the mall starting near the playground.
The work will cost more than $18 million and is due to be finished by mid-2024.
Areas 1.5 metres to 2 metres wide will be kept open for pedestrian access to all shops.
Meanwhile, "Coffee with a Cop" continues on Thursday, July 13, in the atrium outside Kmart at Delacombe Town Centre from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
The free coffee catch-ups are also held at Bacchus Marsh Village Shopping Centre at regular intervals.
The idea came from an event that began in Hawthorne, California in 2011.
