After a year of helping people find confidence through clothing, an important Ballarat program is hoping to expand its operations.
Ballarat Group Training's Styled for Success helps people find business casual clothes for job interviews or those starting a new job.
Program coordinator Sue Jakob said over the past year there had been 80 clients the program had been able to support.
"We're happy to help and will actually put an outfit together as well," she said.
"There's not a specific demographic, we're helping people from 16 years to people in their 70s."
Ms Jakob said they were also able to find a smart outfit if a client needed to attend court or needed something to wear to events like funerals.
Looking forward, she said she would like to expand the reach of the program to help more people.
Ms Jakob said she had a list of volunteers who were looking to spend time in the space, and if more people were accessing the service they would expand their Monday to Wednesday operating hours.
She said it was important to empower others in the community.
You can just see the confidence goes up and the smiles increase. The Ballarat community has been extremely generous.- Styled for Success program coordinator Sue Jakob
"You can see the confidence just go up and the smiles increase," Ms Jakob said.
"We get a lot of joy out of seeing how people react; sometimes they leave their outfit on to go home - they don't want to take it off."
Clothes for the program are typically donated, and Ms Jakob said they focused on making sure the range was size-inclusive.
"The Ballarat community has been extremely generous," she said.
"We've had lots of donations and offers of donations, some of which I've had to turn down, unfortunately."
Ms Jakob said they were also able to work with the pop-up markets in Barkly Square to raise money for the program as well. She said the community aspect of Barkly Square and businesses involved had helped create a welcoming space.
They have partnered with Ballarat Wholefoods Collective to offer food vouchers for some clients.
Collective founder Wendy Aston said businesses in Barkly Square had become well-connected.
"Barkly Square is becoming a bit of a home and we want to keep that and hope people can come here and get different things," she said.
"To have people to be able to walk in and just feel really comfortable, I think that makes a big difference."
Ms Jakob said anyone who needed to use the service could get in contact by emailing styledforsuccess@bgt.org.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
