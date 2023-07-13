A man who describes himself as a "lived experience practitioner" will deliver his inspiring words of wisdom to young Ballarat jobseekers on Thursday, July 27.
Gritty artist, photographer and motivational speaker Shayne Hood will speak at the Ballarat Goods Shed for the Asuria Youth Jobs Fest - an event aimed at finding ways forward in education, training and employment for people aged 15 to 24.
It is the first event of its kind Asuria has run in regional Victoria.
The service provider is expecting about 200 youths to take part - and it comes after a similar event in Narre Warren earlier this year.
"The Youth Jobs Fest offers young adults the chance to explore new employment sectors and job opportunities, discover education and training options, seek advice on apprenticeships and traineeships, and even participate in on-the-spot job interviews with local Ballarat employers," Asuria Australia chief executive Nicole Grainger-Marsh said.
"We recognise that not all attendees may be ready for immediate entry into the workforce, (so) youth mentors and leaders will be available at the event to provide guidance on educational opportunities."
I ... want to encourage young adults in Ballarat to find their path, overcome obstacles, and build meaningful education and career pathways through this event.- Nicole Grainger-Marsh
Mr Hood will share his message of resilience, social justice and share his experiences of overcoming adversity and staying motivated during challenging times.
Ms Grainger-Marsh said the guest speaker had a special talent for inspiring a sense of limitless potential within each individual.
"We know the challenges young individuals face when navigating the path from school into either education or work," she said.
"I commend those who have taken the first step of registering to participate.
"I also want to encourage young adults in Ballarat to find their path, overcome obstacles, and build meaningful education and career pathways through this event."
Mr Hood also had personal experiences with addiction, family violence and criminality.
The Fest will include an open mic session with Mr Hood as well as employers from the Ballarat Turf Club and Go Traffic.
Asuria said the event would also have representatives from McDonald's Ballarat, Steel Frame Solutions, Inspire Support, John Valves, Ballarat Group Training and Apprenticeship Support Australia who were eager to fill roles.
The Youth Jobs Fest runs from 11am to 4pm and will include activities, music, food and more.
The event is free of charge but youth must register to attend by going to asuria.com.au/youth-jobs-fest-ballarat-2023
Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed Ballarat's unemployment rate sat at 2.8 per cent in May compared to 1.6 per cent in April.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
