Shayne Hood heads to Ballarat to inspire young jobseekers

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
July 13 2023 - 6:00pm
Asuria CEO Nicole Grainger-Marsh and motivational speaker Shayne Hood at the Narre Warren Youth Jobs Fest earlier this year. Picture supplied.
A man who describes himself as a "lived experience practitioner" will deliver his inspiring words of wisdom to young Ballarat jobseekers on Thursday, July 27.

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

