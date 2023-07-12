As the wait for new facilities drags on, exhausted Ballan Football Netball Club (BFNC) members have been forced to pour thousands of their own dollars into keeping the club afloat.
On Monday, The Courier reported on the setbacks BFNC has faced after nearly two years without facilities, and now a long-time member has shared the personal sacrifices being made to save their beloved club.
BFNC member Loretta Conroy said generous people had contributed at least $50,000 to provide the club with temporary facilities.
When the redevelopment began in August 2021, Ms Conroy said the club contacted Moorabool Shire about temporary facilities, but were told it wasn't the council's responsibility, and any temporary toilets or change rooms would come out of the redevelopment funds, which would mean the club wouldn't be able to afford to have a new kitchen installed.
It's a real disgrace there's nowhere safe for our kids to be- BFNC member Loretta Conroy
After regular complaints were made to council, BFNC was eventually supplied with a single portable toilet to service the entire club, for which volunteers had to install lighting and plumbing themselves.
They now have two change room portables, men's, women's and disabled toilet facilities and a shower block, which are vital for players to use when they use the venue for training multiple times a week.
But, it has left members $40,000 to $50,000 out of pocket, plus the cost of a week's plumbing and electrician work.
"It basically fell in the hands of the volunteers and the members to do something about it," Ms Conroy said.
"They've (Moorabool Shire) done absolutely nothing, they've promised us everything and delivered nothing.
"If it wasn't for the volunteers, and the members of the club that we've got, and their strong morale, Ballan Football Netball Club would have folded, because they've just left us high and dry."
Ms Conroy said people were "fed up" with the situation which has left them without facilities for the last season-and-a-half.
As a mother of a young footballer and netballer, Ms Conroy said she was also concerned about the safety of the venue in its current state, as no lighting had been installed in many areas.
"It's a real disgrace there's nowhere safe for our kids to be," she said.
"There's been no lighting installed between the football ground and the Netball courts, no lighting has been put up for safety or anything like that.
"So if a girl from the netball courts needs to go the toilet, she's got to walk through a dark paddock just to get to the toilet."
Despite her frustrations with Moorrabool Shire, Ms Conroy praised clubs across the Central Highlands Football Netball League for their support, such as allowing BFNC to play matches at their grounds during the redevelopment.
"Other clubs have been really supportive, so hopefully we can reciprocate all that one day if it ever happens," she said.
On Monday July 10, Moorabool Shire chief executive Derek Madden told The Courier council was working closely with the club to provide construction updates and find alternative venues for home games.
He said the club's social pavilion was set to be finished by the end of September depending on weather and the worker availability.
"The change-rooms are close to completion and have been given a certificate of occupancy," he said.
"The football-netball club has elected to not play any games at the ground for the remainder of the season, until the entire site is finished.
"When completed, this will be a fantastic facility for not only footballers, netballers and cricketers, but for the community, who can use the pavilion for functions and community events.
