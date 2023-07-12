A man faced court on Wednesday after driving away from police in Ballarat's CBD and being caught with weapons and drugs.
Peter Guy appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court Wednesday to plead guilty to charges of failing to stop on police direction, drug and weapon possession.
The court heard on May 27 police were called to address in Delacombe, to reports of a "suspicious loiterer".
Guy was found by police outside of the address, in possession of cannabis, cocaine and seven knives.
He told police he was in possession of the knives for protection, as he was homeless and living in his car at the time.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said the amount of knives was "excessive".
"I don't know how seven knives would assist you, unless you have seven hands you don't need seven of them," the magistrate said.
Guy was later spotted by police in a ute bearing no registration plates in the middle of Sturt Street at about 2am on May 30.
When approached by police, Guy drove away, and was later found parked near Drummond Street.
He was arrested and sent to the Ravenhall Correctional Centre.
On May 31, Guy alerted staff that he was feeling unwell.
He was taken to the prison's medical clinic, strip searched, and found to be in possession of six grams of methamphetamine on his person.
Guy was given a 43 day prison sentence, recognised as already served. He was also fined $100.
His licence was cancelled and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
