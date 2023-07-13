The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man pleads guilty to unlawful assault after incidents in Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 13 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A magistrate has blasted a man for failing to attend court-mandated counselling sessions and biting his then-partner after an argument.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.