A magistrate has blasted a man for failing to attend court-mandated counselling sessions and biting his then-partner after an argument.
The man, who will not be named due to legal reasons, appeared via video link from prison at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to charges of unlawful assault and breaching a court order.
The charges relate to an incident on February 19, when the man confronted the woman at her home after she had returned home from being out with workmates the night before.
He had placed about 30 missed calls and sent 10 text messages to the woman the night before.
The woman left the address, and as the argument continued outside the man bit the woman on her right hand, leaving marks.
He then drove off from the property.
A safe contact intervention order was in place at the time of the confrontation.
The man again breached the contact order on the morning of March 4, when the woman was sitting in her car at the car park of McDonald's Lucas.
The woman saw him approaching her vehicle and drove off - driving around Lucas for 10 minutes before returning to the McDonald's and entering the drive through.
He confronted the woman as she was sitting in the drive-thru, and attempted to enter the locked car through the passenger door.
Later that day, the woman received flowers sent from the man to her workplace, in breach of their intervention order.
He was arrested on May 8 due to the offending.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The court heard the man had been charged with similar offending against another woman in 2021, and had failed to attend counselling sessions mandated by the court at the time.
The man had been in prison for 126 days since the incident, and had completed various behavioural classes whilst in custody.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said he would issue a community corrections order, to ensure the man attended his court-mandated courses.
"This is about his understanding on where the boundaries are and how to behave," the magistrate said.
"A couple of three hour courses doesn't cut the mustard frankly... he needs to learn."
The matter was adjourned for a community corrections order assessment.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.