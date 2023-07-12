A reckless Ballarat hoon caught driving an unroadworthy car at almost 120kmh in a 60kmh zone while tailgating other motorists has faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court.
Jarrod John Sargent, 30, pleaded guilty to multiple charges including dangerous driving at speed.
According to a police summary, on March 4, 2023, police observed Sargent aggressively tailgating a taxi while travelling east on Ballarat-Carngham Road.
He was seen driving his Holden Sedan in an intimidating fashion, weaving right and left behind the taxi.
Sargent then turned right into Wiltshire Lane where he travelled south at an "extreme" speed in the 60kmh zone.
Police used a radar detector to estimate the reckless driver's speed, which was calculated to be 116kmh.
After pulling Sargent over, a breath test didn't detect alcohol in his system, but an inspection of his car revealed it wasn't roadworthy, as the rear left tyre was significantly worn with "non-existent" tread.
Defence counsel said Sargent was upset following a fight with his sister, and in his frustration felt the taxi was driving too slow.
The court also heard Sargent suffers from mild Asperger's Syndrome and has undiagnosed ADHD.
"He would do things again differently if he could," the lawyer said.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said Sargent was lucky no one was hurt, as he could have faced a significant prison term had he hit someone at that speed.
"You're actually lucky, it's just crazy that sort of driving," he said. "When you're angry, go and hit a punching bag or kick a footy.
"It's madness to do it in a motor vehicle.
"People think this stuff won't happen to them, and then tragedy [strikes], your partner and father-in-law will see you taken off into custody for seven years.
"[Then] you have to live with the fact you killed someone; it's easy to do, it's just a bit of bad luck."
Magistrate Zebrowski convicted and fined Sargent $1200 on Tuesday, and suspended his license for 12 months.
In a separate hearing on Tuesday, a teenage hoon faced court for travelling at a dangerous speed on the Western Highway near the Bungaree truck stop.
Blake Maffescioni, 18, pleaded guilty in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court after police caught him travelling at 165kmh at 12.54am on February 11.
Magistrate Zebrowski spoke sternly to the young offender in the courtroom.
"At 18-years-old, let me tell you something that might surprise you: you're not a good driver," he said.
"Most people who die in car accidents are young fellas, because you think you're indestructible.
"You think you can drive but you can't, you're not a very good driver."
Maffescioni was convicted and fined $1000, and his licence was suspended for 12 months.
Another man facing a separate driving charge also pleaded guilty in the Magistrates' Court on Tuesday after he hit multiple vehicles while driving unlicensed on Eyre Street.
The man lost control of his car in wet and dark conditions, causing him to collide with parked vehicles on the other side of the road.
He fled the scene without attempting to contact the owners of the damaged cars.
Magistrate Zebrowski gave the man a $1200 fine and suspended his licence for two months.
It comes as lives lost on Victorian roads skyrocketed in 2023, with 162 deaths to July 11, which is up from 125 at the same time in 2022.
Tragically, this is an increase of almost 30 per cent in the past 12 months.
Rural drivers make up 91 of the 172 deaths on Victorian roads in 2023, up 19 from the same time last year.
