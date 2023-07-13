One of Ballarat's oldest names in hardware will mark a new chapter in its history as it looks to the future.
G. Gay & Co Mitre 10, with its three stores across Ballarat, will merge with Geelong-based Fagg's Mitre 10 on August 1.
While the united company will be known as Fagg's Group Pty Ltd, the stores will retain their current names, staff and all locations.
Godfrey Gay established G. Gay & Co in Ballarat in 1918 , selling new and second-hand building materials, timber and mining supplies. As a fourth-generation company, it merged with Mitre 10 in 2014.
IN OTHER NEWS
Fagg's Group general manager Andrew Pitman said the merged group would expand their product lines including timber, construction materials, plaster, power tools, hardware, and gardening supplies, improve store layouts, update digital platforms and increase their focus on innovation
"By merging, we can build on our strengths, better serve our customers, and remain at the forefront of the timber and hardware industry. Our priority has always been to provide the highest quality products and exceptional customer service, and this merger strengthens our commitment to that mission," he said.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.