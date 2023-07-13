The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Ballarat householders learn how to be waste-free

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
July 13 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House manager Sarah Greenwood-Smith, left, and program manager Jane Griffin, right, with course facilitator Julie White, centre. Picture by Erin Williams
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House manager Sarah Greenwood-Smith, left, and program manager Jane Griffin, right, with course facilitator Julie White, centre. Picture by Erin Williams

A bite-sized taster will be offered to residents ahead of a pilot project to empower householders to address waste and recycling issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.