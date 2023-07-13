A bite-sized taster will be offered to residents ahead of a pilot project to empower householders to address waste and recycling issues.
Waste-Free Lifestyle is a free seven-week course held in partnership with Ballarat's neighbourhood houses, environmental organisations and individuals.
It was first held in February at Ballarat East Neighbourhood House and will soon be held again at Ballarat North Neighbourhood House.
To generate interest and for those who want to find out more about the course, there will be four, one-hour workshops on Saturdays at the Sebastopol Library.
Ballarat East Neighbourhood House manager Sarah Greenwood-Smith said the workshops would offer residents a sample of the seven-week course.
She said course facilitator Julie White would provide a snapshot of what participants would learn in the longer course.
"We know people can be interested in this but not always available to come," Ms Greenwood-Smith said.
She said delivering the workshops on a Saturday and at the Sebastopol library would give residents across Ballarat the opportunity to attend.
"It will give people a taste (of the course) and connect people to the community," Ms Greenwood-Smith said.
Residents will have the option to attend one of the four separate workshops or attend them all.
Workshop topics include being an imperfect zero-waste warrior, easy ways to reduce plastic at home, tips and recipes to reduce food waste, and conduct a waste-audit at home.
Ballarat resident, Grace, participated in the first seven-week Waste-Free Lifestyle course held at the start of 2023.
"The course helped me understand where in Ballarat I can save money and make better choices for my family and the environment. I also met some great people," Grace said.
The Waste-free Lifestyle workshops will be held at the Sebastopol Library, 181 Albert Street, on Saturdays from July 15 to August 19, between 10am and 11am.
The seven-week course will be held at the Ballarat North Neighbourhood House, 6 Crompton Street, Soldier's Hill, on Tuesdays from July 25 to September 5, between 9.15am and 11.45am.
To register for the workshops or course, visit https://www.ballarateastnh.org.au/support/waste-free-lifestyle or phone 0422 612 052.
Sustainability Victoria, through the Circular Economy Communities Fund, is funding the program.
