While some concerns have been raised in the community over the use of the One Humanity Shower Bus, it remains in use three days a week.
Showers are unavailable while the organisation seeks grey water tanks, the bus itself is still stationed on Doveton Street.
The Shower Bus is in the process of gaining a planning permit from City of Ballarat council.
Council's development and growth director Natalie Robertson said the application is underway.
"A planning permit application to relocate the One Humanity Shower Bus and The SoupBus to Doveton Street is currently being assessed by the City of Ballarat's Statutory Planning team," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Shower Bus and The SoupBus are able to operate out of their current Doveton Street location while the application is being assessed.
The City of Ballarat works closely with volunteer-run organisations such as The SoupBus and One Humanity Shower Bus to support an integrated approach to service planning for our most vulnerable community members.
"We recognise the wonderful and important work done by both the Shower Bus and The SoupBus in supporting vulnerable people in our community," Ms Robertson said.
It was reported to The Courier there has been one respondent against the planning permit.
In April the SoupBus and One Humanity Shower Bus were hit with a notice by the City of Ballarat to relocate from their former 124 Armstrong Street South location.
At the time, The Courier reported the move was forced by the owner of the neighbouring vacant building, who had promised prospective tenants the buses would no longer be visible once the tenant set up shop.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.