The Courier
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Honour

CHFL celebration: Moran, McPherson mark milestones for Waubra

DB
By David Brehaut
July 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lion-hearted ruckman Nic Moran - celebrating 250 senior games for Waubra
Lion-hearted ruckman Nic Moran - celebrating 250 senior games for Waubra

Waubra Football Netball Club president Simon Tol will be at the front of the queue to congratulate two diehard Roos on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.