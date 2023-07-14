Waubra Football Netball Club president Simon Tol will be at the front of the queue to congratulate two diehard Roos on Saturday.
Premiership duo Nic Moran and Alex McPherson celebrate significant milestones against Carngham-Linton at Waubra.
Moran lines up for his 250th senior appearance in royal blue and white, while McPherson will mark his 200th.
Tol said Moran and McPherson had not only been fine players, but also great club people.
"These guys play for the love of it and there's nothing they wouldn't do for the club.
"That goes for on and off the field.
"If there's something to be done, they'll be there."
They share the distinction of being senior premiership players, but their achievements go well beyond that high.
A lion-hearted ruckman, Moran initially made his mark in junior ranks and as reserves player, being a best and fairest, and then going on to be part of 2011 and 2019 premiership campaigns.
McPherson has achieved the rare feat of playing in under-18 (back-to-back in 2010 and 2011), reserves and senior premierships at Waubra.
On a personal level, he was 2021 best and fairest.
Tol said the records of Moran and McPherson spoke for themselves.
"They're a testimony to the service Nic and Alex have given."
Waubra, which is yet to get a win this year, faces a tough assignment against Carngham-Linton.
The sides have effectively traded places this season, with the Saints climbing off the bottom and headed towards a finals campaign.
Carngham-Linton still has injury issues though.
Centre half back Justin O'Brien is out with ankle and hamstring issues, joining his brother Nick on the sidelines. Sam O'Loughlin is also being rested.
The Saints do regain Tom Clark and teenager Ted O''Brien.
CLUNES comes off a bye searching for a fifth win against Skipton at Clunes, with the Emus determined to strike back after a loss to Hepburn.
The Magpies have called up Tyrese Nunn and Bailey Pickering for their first senior appearances of the season. Each has been named on interchange.
Skipton has selected Bailey Meek from the under-18s to make his senior debut.
He has represented the CHFL in under-18s for the past two seasons.
LEARMONTH has named Damon Williamson, recruited from Sebastopol, to make his senior debut against Creswick at Learmonth.
