MORE beloved, old community playgrounds across the city are set for a spruce up.
City of Ballarat has marked seven more spaces to be co-designed with neighbours.
This comes as works are set to begin on five popular playgrounds as part of the City's rolling neighbourhood parks improvement program. Twelve parks have already been on the improvement list the past financial year.
The latest play spaces in spotlight for upgrades include Yarana Drive Park in Mount Helen, Drummond Street Reserve in Ballarat Central, Gregory Street Reserve in Soldiers Hill, Sebastopol's Victoria Street and Kowree Crescent reserves and Wendouree's Clover Street and Marigold Street reserves.
Proposed park designs aim to provide more natural shade and improve pathway connections.
Park users can offer ideas for better accessibility, usability and looks. The past tender rounds put forward featured equipment overhauls in some playgrounds or multi-sport goals and open green space to allow for kicking balls.
More trees and garden beds are a key feature across all five playgrounds, as are seats with armrests and a back next to space for a wheelchair.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the neighbourhood parks for this group had been selected based on need and community requests.
"Parks that are chosen have not had upgrades in more than fifteen years or so and have older equipment that no longer suits the needs of the community that use the spaces or have been nominated through a community request," Cr Hudson said.
Residents are encouraged to provide feedback and ideas in an online survey, attend a co-design workshop or by emailing citydesign@ballarat.vic.gov.au.
